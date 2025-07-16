Xponance Inc. Raises Stake in Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM)

Xponance Inc. raised its position in Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,523 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Core & Main were worth $1,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNM. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Core & Main by 447.1% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new position in Core & Main in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Core & Main by 1,491.8% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Core & Main by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Core & Main during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Core & Main alerts:

Core & Main Stock Performance

Shares of Core & Main stock opened at $60.09 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.95, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.04. Core & Main, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.22 and a 12 month high of $63.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Core & Main ( NYSE:CNM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 10th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Core & Main had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 23.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Core & Main, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CNM

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Core & Main news, CFO Robyn L. Bradbury sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.49, for a total value of $1,512,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 8,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,491.95. The trade was a 74.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Mark G. Whittenburg sold 49,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total transaction of $2,947,473.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 9,691 shares in the company, valued at $581,750.73. This represents a 83.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 265,703 shares of company stock worth $15,931,870 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.53% of the company’s stock.

About Core & Main

(Free Report)

Core & Main, Inc is a specialty distributor focused on water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, and related services. The company provides infrastructure solutions to municipalities, private water companies and professional contractors across municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets, nationwide.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Core & Main Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core & Main and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.