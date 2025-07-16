Xponance Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO)

Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $1,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern Copper during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Southern Copper during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Southern Copper during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 199.1% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern Copper during the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern Copper alerts:

Southern Copper Stock Performance

NYSE:SCCO opened at $97.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.22. Southern Copper Corporation has a 1-year low of $74.11 and a 1-year high of $118.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $95.95 and a 200 day moving average of $93.55. The company has a market capitalization of $77.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.02.

Southern Copper Announces Dividend

Southern Copper ( NYSE:SCCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.14. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 39.39% and a net margin of 30.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Southern Copper Corporation will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 5th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 2nd. This represents a yield of 2.98%. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is currently 61.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on SCCO. Wall Street Zen lowered Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. UBS Group downgraded Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Southern Copper from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Southern Copper from $83.50 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Finally, Itau BBA Securities upgraded Southern Copper from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Southern Copper

Southern Copper Profile

(Free Report)

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.