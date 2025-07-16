Xponance Inc. Reduces Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Xponance Inc. trimmed its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 116,532 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 5,751 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WBA. Colonial Trust Co SC grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 79.5% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 2,928 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Curat Global LLC purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 83.8% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,312 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 4,500 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 58.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WBA opened at $11.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a PE ratio of -1.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.78. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.08 and a 1-year high of $13.25.

Insider Transactions at Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 26th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 4.07% and a positive return on equity of 17.66%. The business had revenue of $38.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Stefano Pessina bought 832,258 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.01 per share, for a total transaction of $9,163,160.58. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman owned 145,621,079 shares in the company, valued at $1,603,288,079.79. This trade represents a 0.57% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on WBA shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Wall Street Zen began coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.59.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on WBA

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

(Free Report)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.