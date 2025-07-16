Xponance Inc. Sells 488 Shares of Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:IPG)

Xponance Inc. reduced its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 488 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $1,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 139.5% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 13,210,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $370,157,000 after purchasing an additional 7,693,636 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,975,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $363,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492,019 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,264,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $287,618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320,345 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,531,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $266,614,000 after purchasing an additional 81,996 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,422,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $207,974,000 after purchasing an additional 333,347 shares during the period. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IPG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen initiated coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Barclays lowered Interpublic Group of Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $27.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Interpublic Group of Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.06.

Interpublic Group of Companies Trading Down 2.2%

Shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock opened at $24.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.80. Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.51 and a 12-month high of $33.05. The company has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.47 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 27.21% and a net margin of 4.69%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. Interpublic Group of Companies’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Interpublic Group of Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.46%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.76%.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

Further Reading

