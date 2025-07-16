Xponance Inc. Trims Holdings in United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:X)

Xponance Inc. decreased its holdings in United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:X – Free Report) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,199 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,639 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $1,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of United States Steel by 64.0% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 710 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of United States Steel by 643.8% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in shares of United States Steel by 57.2% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of United States Steel during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United States Steel during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

United States Steel Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of X stock opened at $54.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.21 and a 200 day moving average of $43.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $12.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 189.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.87. United States Steel Corporation has a twelve month low of $26.92 and a twelve month high of $54.91.

United States Steel Dividend Announcement

United States Steel ( NYSE:X Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. United States Steel had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 1.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United States Steel Corporation will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective (up previously from $50.00) on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on United States Steel from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Glj Research downgraded United States Steel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United States Steel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.80.

United States Steel Profile

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. The company operates through North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular) segments. The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

See Also

