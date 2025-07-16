Xponance Inc. Trims Stake in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Xponance Inc. lowered its stake in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) by 37.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,548 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,140 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $1,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RGLD. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Royal Gold by 390.7% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 368 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Royal Gold in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,998,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Royal Gold in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $741,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Royal Gold by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 129,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,048,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Royal Gold by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RGLD. BMO Capital Markets set a $197.00 price target on Royal Gold and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Scotiabank raised Royal Gold from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $166.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Raymond James Financial increased their price target on Royal Gold from $181.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Wall Street Zen raised Royal Gold from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Royal Gold from $202.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.13.

RGLD stock opened at $157.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.13, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.80. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 52 week low of $125.69 and a 52 week high of $191.78.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $193.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.17 million. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 52.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is 29.80%.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

