XWELL (NASDAQ:XWEL) Stock Price Up 2% – Still a Buy?

Shares of XWELL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XWEL – Get Free Report) rose 2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.03 and last traded at $1.01. Approximately 6,121 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 60,498 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.99.

XWELL Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.03. The stock has a market cap of $5.31 million, a P/E ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 0.87.

XWELL (NASDAQ:XWEL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.02 million for the quarter. XWELL had a negative return on equity of 178.73% and a negative net margin of 59.20%.

About XWELL

XWELL, Inc provides health and wellness services in airport and off airport marketplaces in the United States and internationally. It operates in four segments: XpresSpa, XpresTest, Naples Wax Center, and Treat. The XpresSpa segment traveler's spa services, including massage, nail, and skin care services, as well as spa and travel products.

