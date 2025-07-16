Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) Stock Holdings Decreased by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,239 shares of the local business review company’s stock after selling 481 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Yelp were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in YELP. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Yelp by 375.2% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,331,835 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $51,542,000 after buying an additional 1,051,588 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Yelp by 163.4% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 853,867 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $33,045,000 after buying an additional 529,667 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Yelp by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,845,575 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $71,424,000 after buying an additional 255,775 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Yelp by 70.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 601,632 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $23,283,000 after buying an additional 249,231 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Yelp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,455,000. 90.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Yelp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Yelp from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Yelp from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Yelp Stock Down 0.8%

YELP stock opened at $34.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.98. Yelp Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.29 and a 12 month high of $41.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.70.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The local business review company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $358.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.48 million. Yelp had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 19.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Yelp Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Yelp

In related news, insider Carmen Amara sold 6,886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.19, for a total transaction of $262,976.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 92,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,523,142.07. This represents a 6.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dan Jedda sold 2,794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total transaction of $99,689.92. Following the sale, the director directly owned 18,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,363.52. This represents a 13.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,345 shares of company stock worth $1,804,076 in the last quarter. 7.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

