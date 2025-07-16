Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Shares Bought by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 47.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,002 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ZS. ORG Partners LLC boosted its stake in Zscaler by 284.8% in the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Zscaler in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in Zscaler in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Zscaler by 120.3% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC acquired a new stake in Zscaler in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ZS shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Zscaler from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Zscaler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 8th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Zscaler from $245.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Zscaler from $292.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zscaler presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $296.82.

In other news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 20,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.72, for a total value of $6,033,207.76. Following the sale, the director directly owned 27,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,075,531.52. This represents a 42.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Syam Nair sold 28,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $7,236,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 110,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,641,500. This represents a 20.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 200,793 shares of company stock worth $58,752,794. 18.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZS opened at $288.90 on Wednesday. Zscaler, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.45 and a fifty-two week high of $318.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $284.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $229.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,111.15 and a beta of 1.11.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.08. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 0.59% and a negative net margin of 1.52%. The business had revenue of $678.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $667.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

