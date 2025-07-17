14,200 Shares in IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) Bought by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 14,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in IBEX by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 545,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,716,000 after acquiring an additional 23,800 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in IBEX by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 510,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,969,000 after acquiring an additional 4,777 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in IBEX by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 326,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,009,000 after acquiring an additional 76,302 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in IBEX by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 296,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,363,000 after acquiring an additional 46,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in IBEX by 1,369.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 284,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,109,000 after buying an additional 264,947 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mohammedulla Khaishgi sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total value of $140,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 2,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,759.12. The trade was a 68.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert Thomas Dechant sold 4,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $131,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 193,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,808,990. The trade was a 2.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 63,910 shares of company stock valued at $1,874,647. Insiders own 6.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IBEX opened at $29.91 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $399.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.64. IBEX Limited has a 1 year low of $15.15 and a 1 year high of $32.08.

IBEX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Baird R W downgraded IBEX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird downgraded IBEX from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 12th.

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company products and services portfolio includes ibex Connect, that offers customer service, technical support, revenue generation, and other revenue generation outsourced back-office services through the CX model, which integrates voice, email, chat, SMS, social media, and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that comprises digital marketing, e-commerce technology, and platform solutions; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor, and manage its clients' customer experience.

