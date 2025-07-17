14,937 Shares in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Purchased by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 14,937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 1.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 269,944 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,368,000 after buying an additional 3,171 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 2.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 284,729 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,607,000 after acquiring an additional 6,897 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 1.5% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 66,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 93.7% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,633 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 16.3% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 160,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,592,000 after acquiring an additional 22,453 shares during the last quarter. 95.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SEDG opened at $24.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.76. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $10.24 and a one year high of $31.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.62.

SolarEdge Technologies ( NASDAQ:SEDG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by $0.12. SolarEdge Technologies had a negative return on equity of 127.53% and a negative net margin of 182.81%. The company had revenue of $219.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.90) EPS. SolarEdge Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post -4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SEDG shares. Glj Research lowered SolarEdge Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $6.90 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. BNP Paribas Exane lowered SolarEdge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. KeyCorp upgraded SolarEdge Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded SolarEdge Technologies from an “under perform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.50 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.61.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Solar and Energy Storage.

