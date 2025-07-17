1,740 Shares in Talen Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TLN) Bought by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Talen Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TLN – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Talen Energy in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Talen Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Talen Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Talen Energy by 7,285.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Talen Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $111,000. Institutional investors own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Rubric Capital Management Lp sold 178,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.04, for a total transaction of $52,695,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 5,734,970 shares in the company, valued at $1,697,780,518.80. The trade was a 3.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 388,530 shares of company stock valued at $114,090,933. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TLN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Talen Energy in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Talen Energy from $296.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Oppenheimer set a $315.00 price objective on Talen Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Talen Energy from $295.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on Talen Energy in a research note on Friday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $314.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.67.

Talen Energy Stock Down 1.3%

TLN opened at $264.78 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $264.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $230.88. Talen Energy Corporation has a twelve month low of $98.50 and a twelve month high of $301.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 1.85.

Talen Energy (NASDAQ:TLN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.35). Talen Energy had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 28.51%. The company had revenue of $390.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.93 million. Research analysts forecast that Talen Energy Corporation will post 15.94 EPS for the current year.

Talen Energy Profile

Talen Energy Corporation is a U.S.-based energy and power generation company. The Company owns or controls approximately 16,000 megawatts of capacity in wholesale power markets, principally in the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic and Southwest regions of the United States. The Company generates and sells electricity, capacity and related products from power plants that use fuel sources, such as nuclear, natural gas and coal.

Featured Stories

