17,810 Shares in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) Bought by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MAT. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mattel in the 4th quarter worth about $660,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Mattel by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 81,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mattel by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 30,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mattel by 150.1% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Mattel by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 46,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Mattel Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:MAT opened at $19.60 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.37 and a 200-day moving average of $18.82. The firm has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.66. Mattel, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.95 and a twelve month high of $22.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Mattel ( NASDAQ:MAT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $826.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $791.49 million. Mattel had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 25.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Mattel from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Mattel in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Roth Capital set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Mattel and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Mattel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Mattel from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.13.

Mattel Company Profile

Mattel, Inc, a toy and family entertainment company, designs, manufactures, and markets toys and consumer products in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as books, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Disney Princess and Disney Frozen, Monster High, and Polly Pocket brands; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Hot Wheels Monster Trucks, Hot Wheels Mario Kart, Matchbox, and Cars brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other consumer products under the Fisher-Price, Little People and Imaginext, and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

