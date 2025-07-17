2,500 Shares in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Purchased by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its holdings in Biogen by 9,300.0% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 188 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Biogen in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Biogen by 74.8% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 229 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Biogen by 71.1% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 231 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 87.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biogen Stock Performance

Shares of Biogen stock opened at $128.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $18.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Biogen Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.04 and a 12 month high of $236.48.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 14.03%. Biogen’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 15.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on BIIB. Argus downgraded Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Biogen from $157.00 to $152.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Biogen from $265.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Mizuho lowered their target price on Biogen from $207.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, HSBC cut Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.48.

Insider Buying and Selling at Biogen

In other Biogen news, insider Rachid Izzar sold 2,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $300,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 6,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $854,550. The trade was a 25.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer’s disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

