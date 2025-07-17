2,602 Shares in VanEck CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:CLOI) Purchased by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in VanEck CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:CLOI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CLOI. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck CLO ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,546,000. Piedmont Capital Management LLC raised its position in VanEck CLO ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Piedmont Capital Management LLC now owns 38,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,054,000 after acquiring an additional 2,407 shares in the last quarter. Maridea Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in VanEck CLO ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $9,117,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in VanEck CLO ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,255,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in VanEck CLO ETF by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 155,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,207,000 after acquiring an additional 11,140 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck CLO ETF alerts:

VanEck CLO ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA CLOI opened at $52.91 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.80. VanEck CLO ETF has a 1 year low of $50.12 and a 1 year high of $53.21.

About VanEck CLO ETF

The VanEck CLO ETF (CLOI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) of any maturity. While targeting USD-denominated high-quality CLOs, the fund may still hold high-yield bonds in foreign currency.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck CLO ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck CLO ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.