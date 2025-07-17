26,310 Shares in Shore Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:SHBI) Acquired by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shore Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:SHBI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 26,310 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000. Alps Advisors Inc. owned about 0.08% of Shore Bancshares at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Shore Bancshares by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 17,446 shares of the bank’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV acquired a new position in shares of Shore Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Shore Bancshares by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 50,622 shares of the bank’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 4,230 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Shore Bancshares by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,253 shares of the bank’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 4,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Shore Bancshares by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 91,087 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 6,145 shares during the last quarter. 59.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shore Bancshares Stock Performance

SHBI opened at $16.38 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.73. The company has a market capitalization of $546.60 million, a PE ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.97. Shore Bancshares Inc has a 1 year low of $11.47 and a 1 year high of $17.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Shore Bancshares Announces Dividend

Shore Bancshares ( NASDAQ:SHBI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $53.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.78 million. Shore Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 14.91%. Research analysts expect that Shore Bancshares Inc will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. Shore Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.21%.

Insider Transactions at Shore Bancshares

In other news, Director Konrad Wayson purchased 5,000 shares of Shore Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.25 per share, for a total transaction of $71,250.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 59,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $845,424. This trade represents a 9.20% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 6,250 shares of company stock valued at $89,468. Insiders own 8.69% of the company’s stock.

Shore Bancshares Company Profile

Shore Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Shore United Bank, N.A. that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations. It offers checking, savings, overnight investment sweep, and money market accounts; and regular and IRA certificates of deposit, as well as CDARS programs and cash management services.

