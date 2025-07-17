3,140 Shares in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) Purchased by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,726,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $304,836,000 after buying an additional 29,467 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,199,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,091,000 after acquiring an additional 87,329 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 917,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,610,000 after purchasing an additional 97,290 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 788,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,198,000 after acquiring an additional 50,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eminence Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of McGrath RentCorp during the fourth quarter worth about $83,898,000. 92.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McGrath RentCorp alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO David M. Whitney sold 2,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.21, for a total transaction of $253,660.41. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 6,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $764,521.74. This represents a 24.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP John P. Skenesky sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.32, for a total transaction of $278,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 8,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $967,593.44. This represents a 22.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,313 shares of company stock worth $2,005,372 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

McGrath RentCorp Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of NASDAQ MGRC opened at $117.39 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $115.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.66. McGrath RentCorp has a 52-week low of $95.50 and a 52-week high of $129.93.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.13. McGrath RentCorp had a net margin of 25.81% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The company had revenue of $195.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. McGrath RentCorp’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that McGrath RentCorp will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

McGrath RentCorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 17th will be paid a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 17th. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.10%.

About McGrath RentCorp

(Free Report)

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, and electronic test equipment. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, Portable Storage, TRS-RenTelco, and Enviroplex.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McGrath RentCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McGrath RentCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.