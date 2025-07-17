5,260 Shares in Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS) Bought by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Webster Financial by 2.2% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 1.2% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 41,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 38.7% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 12,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 3,430 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Webster Financial in the first quarter valued at $364,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 43.7% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Webster Financial alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Webster Financial news, insider Charles L. Wilkins sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.25, for a total transaction of $266,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 31,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,679,185.50. This represents a 13.69% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel Bley sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $59,964.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 20,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,015,240.49. The trade was a 5.58% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $934,210. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on WBS. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Webster Financial in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Webster Financial from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $60.00 target price on Webster Financial and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on Webster Financial from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Webster Financial in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Webster Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Webster Financial

Webster Financial Price Performance

Webster Financial stock opened at $58.47 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.15. Webster Financial Corporation has a 52 week low of $39.43 and a 52 week high of $63.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.00.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.08). Webster Financial had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 18.58%. The firm had revenue of $704.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. Webster Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Webster Financial Corporation will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Webster Financial declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 1st that permits the company to repurchase $700.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Webster Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.04%.

About Webster Financial

(Free Report)

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.