6,705 Shares in Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) Bought by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Terex by 88.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Terex by 128.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Terex by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 227,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,609,000 after buying an additional 3,525 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Terex during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,001,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Terex by 65.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Terex alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Joshua Gross sold 5,389 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total transaction of $219,601.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 38,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,579,266.25. This represents a 12.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Terex Price Performance

NYSE TEX opened at $49.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.36. Terex Corporation has a 52-week low of $31.53 and a 52-week high of $68.08. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.58.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.26. Terex had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 18.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Terex Corporation will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Terex Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 6th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Terex’s payout ratio is 18.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Terex from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Terex from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Terex from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Terex from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Terex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.44.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TEX

Terex Profile

(Free Report)

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Materials Processing (MP) and Aerial Work Platforms (AWP). The MP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets materials processing and specialty equipment, includes crushers, washing systems, screens, trommels, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and related components and replacement parts under the Terex, Powerscreen, Fuchs, EvoQuip, Canica, Cedarapids, CBI, Simplicity, Franna, Terex Ecotec, Finlay, ProAll, ZenRobotics, Terex Washing Systems, Terex MPS, Terex Jaques, Terex Advance, ProStack, Terex Bid-Well, MDS, and Terex Recycling Systems brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Terex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.