7,952 Shares in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Acquired by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,952 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its holdings in BorgWarner by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 9,501 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BorgWarner by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in BorgWarner by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,852 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in BorgWarner by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 112,559 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,580,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Finally, Global X Japan Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in BorgWarner by 133.4% in the 1st quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 915 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BorgWarner Stock Performance

BWA opened at $35.16 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of 28.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.88. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.40 and a 12-month high of $37.29.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The auto parts company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.13. BorgWarner had a net margin of 2.06% and a return on equity of 16.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 35.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Isabelle Mckenzie sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total value of $166,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 63,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,109,546.25. This represents a 7.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tonit M. Calaway sold 27,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.83, for a total value of $910,572.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 214,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,042,724.43. This trade represents a 11.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BWA. Wall Street Zen raised shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $37.00 target price (up previously from $36.00) on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.07.

BorgWarner Company Profile



BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

Featured Articles

