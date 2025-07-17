8,241 Shares in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE) Purchased by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 8,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Redwood Park Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 10Elms LLP purchased a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000.

Shares of DFAE opened at $29.43 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 0.59. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 1 year low of $22.68 and a 1 year high of $29.45.

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

