933 Shares in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Acquired by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $413,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,099,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,252 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 206,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,314,000 after buying an additional 24,159 shares during the period. Finally, Bridges Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,102,000 after buying an additional 2,426 shares during the period. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jones Lang LaSalle stock opened at $250.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $239.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $246.39. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 12 month low of $194.36 and a 12 month high of $288.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Jones Lang LaSalle ( NYSE:JLL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.29. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 2.23%. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. Jones Lang LaSalle’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 16.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Andrew W. Poppink sold 275 shares of Jones Lang LaSalle stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.97, for a total value of $65,441.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 10,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,450,377.09. The trade was a 2.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on JLL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $327.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $325.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Wall Street Zen cut Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $310.00.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

