933 Shares in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Acquired by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $413,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,099,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,252 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 206,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,314,000 after buying an additional 24,159 shares during the period. Finally, Bridges Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,102,000 after buying an additional 2,426 shares during the period. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Jones Lang LaSalle Stock Up 0.6%
Jones Lang LaSalle stock opened at $250.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $239.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $246.39. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 12 month low of $194.36 and a 12 month high of $288.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.
Insider Activity at Jones Lang LaSalle
In related news, CEO Andrew W. Poppink sold 275 shares of Jones Lang LaSalle stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.97, for a total value of $65,441.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 10,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,450,377.09. The trade was a 2.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms have weighed in on JLL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $327.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $325.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Wall Street Zen cut Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $310.00.
About Jones Lang LaSalle
Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.
