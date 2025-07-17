A Brooke Seawell Sells 48,792 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock

NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) Director A Brooke Seawell sold 48,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.96, for a total transaction of $7,999,936.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1,729,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,565,212.88. This trade represents a 2.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

A Brooke Seawell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 11th, A Brooke Seawell sold 48,112 shares of NVIDIA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.28, for a total transaction of $8,000,063.36.

On Thursday, July 10th, A Brooke Seawell sold 49,131 shares of NVIDIA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.83, for a total transaction of $8,000,000.73.

On Wednesday, July 9th, A Brooke Seawell sold 48,971 shares of NVIDIA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.36, for a total transaction of $7,999,902.56.

On Tuesday, July 8th, A Brooke Seawell sold 50,300 shares of NVIDIA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.05, for a total transaction of $8,000,215.00.

On Monday, July 7th, A Brooke Seawell sold 50,514 shares of NVIDIA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.37, for a total transaction of $7,999,902.18.

On Wednesday, July 2nd, A Brooke Seawell sold 51,411 shares of NVIDIA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.61, for a total transaction of $8,000,065.71.

On Tuesday, July 1st, A Brooke Seawell sold 51,740 shares of NVIDIA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.62, for a total transaction of $8,000,038.80.

On Monday, June 30th, A Brooke Seawell sold 50,912 shares of NVIDIA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.13, for a total transaction of $7,999,802.56.

On Friday, June 27th, A Brooke Seawell sold 50,980 shares of NVIDIA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.92, for a total transaction of $7,999,781.60.

On Thursday, June 26th, A Brooke Seawell sold 51,455 shares of NVIDIA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.47, for a total transaction of $7,999,708.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $171.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.18 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 2.13. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1-year low of $86.62 and a 1-year high of $173.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $144.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.39.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.09 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 105.09% and a net margin of 51.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.29%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NVDA shares. Mizuho set a $192.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $180.00 target price (up from $150.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.22.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

