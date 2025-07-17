Aaron’s (NYSE:PRG) Cut to “Sell” at BTIG Research

BTIG Research downgraded shares of Aaron’s (NYSE:PRG – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday, MarketBeat reports. BTIG Research currently has $24.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on PRG. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Aaron’s from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Aaron’s from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Aaron’s has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.86.

Aaron’s Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PRG opened at $28.28 on Monday. Aaron’s has a 12-month low of $23.50 and a 12-month high of $50.28. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.64. The company has a current ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Aaron’s (NYSE:PRG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.08. Aaron’s had a return on equity of 23.11% and a net margin of 8.38%. The firm had revenue of $684.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aaron’s will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

Aaron’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 20th. Aaron’s’s payout ratio is 10.66%.

Insider Activity

In other Aaron’s news, CEO Steven A. Michaels bought 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.03 per share, for a total transaction of $406,420.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 559,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,246,378.23. This trade represents a 2.57% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brian Garner bought 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.93 per share, with a total value of $101,255.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer owned 132,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,836,031.21. The trade was a 2.71% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aaron’s

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Breach Inlet Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 140.7% during the first quarter. Breach Inlet Capital Management LLC now owns 703,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,722,000 after purchasing an additional 411,459 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Aaron’s during the 1st quarter worth about $10,770,000. Vulcan Value Partners LLC lifted its stake in Aaron’s by 84.3% during the first quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 681,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,134,000 after buying an additional 311,917 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 62.7% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 673,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,913,000 after buying an additional 259,630 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Aaron’s in the second quarter worth about $6,191,000. 97.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aaron’s Company Profile

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

