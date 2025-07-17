ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $60.00.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of ACI Worldwide from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of ACI Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of ACI Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 12th.

Shares of ACIW opened at $44.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.29 and its 200-day moving average is $50.56. ACI Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $40.94 and a fifty-two week high of $59.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $394.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.36 million. ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The company’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that ACI Worldwide will post 2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Thomas W. Warsop III acquired 5,000 shares of ACI Worldwide stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.57 per share, for a total transaction of $242,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 326,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,878,601.54. This represents a 1.55% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Janet O. Estep sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.66, for a total transaction of $200,970.00. Following the sale, the director owned 77,631 shares in the company, valued at $3,467,000.46. The trade was a 5.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 96,465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,426,000 after purchasing an additional 20,347 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 96,698 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,439,000 after buying an additional 23,395 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 35,470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Caitlin John LLC bought a new position in ACI Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,155,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. raised its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 17,343 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. 94.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Banks, Merchants, and Billers. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a solution to process credit, debit, and prepaid card transactions, deliver digital innovation, and fraud prevention; ACI Issuing, a digital payment issuing solution for new payment offering; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

