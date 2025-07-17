Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 402,396 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,933 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.36% of Air Lease worth $19,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Air Lease by 0.5% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 56,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,720,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of Air Lease by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 45,851 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Air Lease by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 9,564 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its stake in shares of Air Lease by 2.1% during the first quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 14,131 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Air Lease by 88.1% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 743 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 price objective (up previously from $56.00) on shares of Air Lease in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Air Lease from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Air Lease presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.29.

Air Lease Stock Performance

Air Lease stock opened at $58.33 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.46 and its 200-day moving average is $50.18. The company has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Air Lease Corporation has a 12 month low of $38.25 and a 12 month high of $60.41.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $738.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.70 million. Air Lease had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 24.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Air Lease Corporation will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Lease Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.38%.

Insider Activity at Air Lease

In other news, EVP Grant A. Levy sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.85, for a total value of $568,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 146,316 shares in the company, valued at $8,318,064.60. This trade represents a 6.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Air Lease Profile

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It sells aircraft from its fleet to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors. The company provides fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios.

Further Reading

