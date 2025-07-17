Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.44.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ALLO shares. Citizens Jmp lowered Allogene Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Allogene Therapeutics from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Allogene Therapeutics from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Allogene Therapeutics from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALLO opened at $1.23 on Thursday. Allogene Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.86 and a 1 year high of $3.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $269.04 million, a P/E ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.58.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.28). Analysts predict that Allogene Therapeutics will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gilead Sciences Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,464,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,188,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after acquiring an additional 9,990 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,702,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,756,000 after acquiring an additional 291,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAFNA Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 1,240,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after acquiring an additional 190,000 shares in the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL).

