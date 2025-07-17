Allworth Financial LP Acquires 1,000 Shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF (NYSEARCA:CGBL)

Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF (NYSEARCA:CGBL – Free Report) by 30.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,276 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF were worth $131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 50.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,787,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274,153 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,385,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 47.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,389,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,710,000 after acquiring an additional 766,049 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,592,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,802,000 after acquiring an additional 439,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,271,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,759,000 after acquiring an additional 317,316 shares during the last quarter.

CGBL opened at $33.62 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.37 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.76. Capital Group Core Balanced ETF has a 1 year low of $28.22 and a 1 year high of $33.76.

The Capital Group Core Balanced ETF (CGBL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that offers a balanced approach to total return and capital preservation. The fund employs an active asset allocation strategy to invest in equities, debts, money market instruments, and cash.

