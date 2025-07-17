Allworth Financial LP Acquires 213 Shares of iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO)

Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,681 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 213 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF were worth $160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IOO. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Global 100 ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 346,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,378,000 after acquiring an additional 8,130 shares in the last quarter. Drake & Associates LLC grew its position in iShares Global 100 ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Drake & Associates LLC now owns 168,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,205,000 after acquiring an additional 3,385 shares in the last quarter. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Global 100 ETF by 13.0% in the first quarter. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 26,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,536,000 after acquiring an additional 3,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global 100 ETF in the first quarter worth $517,000.

iShares Global 100 ETF Stock Up 0.2%

iShares Global 100 ETF stock opened at $110.03 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 24.21 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.76. iShares Global 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $82.80 and a twelve month high of $110.34.

iShares Global 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

