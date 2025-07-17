Allworth Financial LP Acquires 675 Shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF)

Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF – Free Report) by 18.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,325 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 675 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF were worth $154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ARKF. GTS Securities LLC grew its position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 654.1% in the 4th quarter. GTS Securities LLC now owns 261,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,695,000 after buying an additional 226,969 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,378,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 303.6% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 117,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,365,000 after purchasing an additional 88,620 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,013,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 861,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,909,000 after purchasing an additional 27,036 shares in the last quarter.

Get ARK Fintech Innovation ETF alerts:

ARK Fintech Innovation ETF Stock Up 3.3%

NYSEARCA ARKF opened at $53.40 on Thursday. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a twelve month low of $22.85 and a twelve month high of $53.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 36.31 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.24 and its 200 day moving average is $39.88.

ARK Fintech Innovation ETF Profile

The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (ARKF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund of stocks related to financial technology innovation. ARKF was launched on Feb 4, 2019 and is managed by ARK.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Fintech Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Fintech Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.