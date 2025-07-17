Allworth Financial LP Boosts Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 12.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,705 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Curat Global LLC bought a new stake in Tyson Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ossiam raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new stake in Tyson Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSN opened at $53.64 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.45 and its 200 day moving average is $57.80. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.71 and a fifty-two week high of $66.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.11 billion, a PE ratio of 20.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $13.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.15 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 7.43%. Tyson Foods’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is 77.82%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.11.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

