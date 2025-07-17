Allworth Financial LP Boosts Stake in Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG)

Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 17.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,145 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 104.1% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,793,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,776,000 after acquiring an additional 914,820 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 3,207 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 269.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 207,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,532,000 after acquiring an additional 151,209 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 560.1% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,042,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733,297 shares during the period. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,034,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CAG shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on Conagra Brands from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on Conagra Brands from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Conagra Brands from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Conagra Brands from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $21.00 price target on Conagra Brands and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.58.

Conagra Brands Stock Performance

CAG stock opened at $19.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a PE ratio of 7.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.11. Conagra Brands has a 12-month low of $18.80 and a 12-month high of $33.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.30.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 10th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2,781,800 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Conagra Brands will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 30th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.35%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.58%.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

