Allworth Financial LP Boosts Stake in RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA)

Allworth Financial LP increased its position in RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA) by 1,870.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in RB Global were worth $107,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RB Global by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. LBP AM SA lifted its holdings in shares of RB Global by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 38,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,824,000 after purchasing an additional 12,995 shares during the last quarter. Fullcircle Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RB Global by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Fullcircle Wealth LLC now owns 2,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in RB Global by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 424,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares during the period. Finally, Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd. increased its position in RB Global by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd. now owns 145,588 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,602,000 after acquiring an additional 29,061 shares during the period. 95.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RBA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $125.00 price target on RB Global and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Wall Street Zen cut RB Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on RB Global from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Raymond James Financial boosted their price target on RB Global from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on RB Global from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.79.

RB Global Stock Performance

NYSE RBA opened at $109.32 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $106.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.35. RB Global, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.38 and a 12-month high of $111.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.85, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.77.

RB Global (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:RBA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.89. RB Global had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 9.68%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that RB Global, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

RB Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 29th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 29th. RB Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Darren Jeffrey Watt sold 7,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $814,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 24,874 shares in the company, valued at $2,736,140. This represents a 22.93% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO James J. Jeter sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.96, for a total value of $213,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive owned 14,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,515,302.32. This represents a 12.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 72,133 shares of company stock worth $7,843,729. 4.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About RB Global

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

