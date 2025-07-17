Allworth Financial LP Buys 380 Shares of Owens Corning Inc (NYSE:OC)

Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Owens Corning Inc (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 86.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 819 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Owens Corning by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 339 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the first quarter valued at $60,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 464 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in Owens Corning by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 733 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Owens Corning by 101.3% in the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 763 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on OC. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $235.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $203.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $199.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Owens Corning from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $183.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.30.

Owens Corning Stock Performance

Shares of OC stock opened at $140.66 on Thursday. Owens Corning Inc has a one year low of $123.41 and a one year high of $214.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $138.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.33.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The construction company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 25.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Owens Corning Inc will post 15.49 EPS for the current year.

Owens Corning Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 21st. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.18%.

Owens Corning declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 14th that allows the company to repurchase 12,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Owens Corning

(Free Report)

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Owens Corning Inc (NYSE:OC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.