Allworth Financial LP Buys 396 Shares of International Paper Company (NYSE:IP)

Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of International Paper Company (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 22.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,124 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in International Paper were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in International Paper by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 14,074 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in International Paper by 2,343.9% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP grew its position in International Paper by 220.6% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 310,674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,720,000 after acquiring an additional 213,783 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in International Paper by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in International Paper by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 22,378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 6,077 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IP stock opened at $51.32 on Thursday. International Paper Company has a twelve month low of $43.27 and a twelve month high of $60.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.38 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 4.05% and a net margin of 1.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that International Paper Company will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 23rd. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 158.12%.

IP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on International Paper in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of International Paper in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. UBS Group initiated coverage on International Paper in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $59.00 target price on International Paper in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.65.

In related news, CAO Holly G. Goughnour sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.85, for a total transaction of $336,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 31,525 shares in the company, valued at $1,413,896.25. This represents a 19.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

