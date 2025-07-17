Allworth Financial LP Buys 67 Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 14.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 59,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,561,000 after acquiring an additional 19,126 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 8.9% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 195.1% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after buying an additional 2,209 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 3.8% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 2,319.1% in the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LPLA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic raised LPL Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $420.00 to $460.00 in a report on Monday, June 9th. TD Cowen cut LPL Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $406.00 to $403.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on LPL Financial from $402.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $490.00 price target (up from $450.00) on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup cut LPL Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $372.15.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Greg Gates sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.63, for a total transaction of $573,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 20,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,889,830.60. The trade was a 6.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Price Performance

Shares of LPLA stock opened at $368.31 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $376.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $350.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market cap of $29.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.49, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.64. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $187.19 and a 12 month high of $390.23.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $5.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 46.34% and a net margin of 8.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.83 EPS. Research analysts expect that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 19.35 EPS for the current year.

LPL Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is currently 8.30%.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

Further Reading

