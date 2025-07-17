Allworth Financial LP Buys 679 Shares of LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 32.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,778 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in LKQ were worth $118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of LKQ by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,360 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $994,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of LKQ by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,581 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,577,000 after buying an additional 11,506 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of LKQ by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 25,474 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after buying an additional 7,117 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of LKQ by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,065 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after buying an additional 3,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in shares of LKQ by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 12,036 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. 95.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LKQ Price Performance

Shares of LKQ opened at $37.35 on Thursday. LKQ Corporation has a 12-month low of $35.56 and a 12-month high of $46.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 0.95.

LKQ Announces Dividend

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 4.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. Analysts anticipate that LKQ Corporation will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. LKQ’s payout ratio is 44.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LKQ shares. Wall Street Zen cut LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a report on Monday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, LKQ currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.60.

Insider Activity

In other LKQ news, CEO Justin L. Jude purchased 2,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.99 per share, with a total value of $100,168.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 280,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,385,941.23. The trade was a 0.97% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dominick P. Zarcone sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total value of $190,100.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 316,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,019,452.70. The trade was a 1.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About LKQ

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

