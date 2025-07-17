Allworth Financial LP Cuts Holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BBAG)

Allworth Financial LP decreased its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BBAG – Free Report) by 9.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 247 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $114,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 121.5% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 33.5% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.1% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 795 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2%

BBAG opened at $45.61 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.60. JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.31 and a fifty-two week high of $47.72.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (BBAG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index to provide exposure to investment grade, USD-denominated debt securities from government and corporate issuers. The fund may invest in securities of any maturity.

