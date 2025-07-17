Allworth Financial LP Decreases Holdings in United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO)

Allworth Financial LP cut its stake in shares of United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO – Free Report) by 31.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 718 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in United States Oil Fund were worth $120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in United States Oil Fund in the 4th quarter worth $10,399,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in United States Oil Fund by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 177,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,438,000 after buying an additional 62,292 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in United States Oil Fund by 75.1% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 77,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,878,000 after buying an additional 33,384 shares during the period. Kaizen Financial Strategies bought a new position in United States Oil Fund in the 4th quarter worth $1,515,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in United States Oil Fund by 113.2% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 33,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,559,000 after buying an additional 17,990 shares during the period. 67.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United States Oil Fund Stock Performance

Shares of United States Oil Fund stock opened at $75.19 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.70 and a 200 day moving average of $73.31. United States Oil Fund LP has a fifty-two week low of $60.67 and a fifty-two week high of $84.58.

United States Oil Fund Profile

United States Oil Fund, LP (USO) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of USO is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of light, sweet crude oil delivered to Cushing, Oklahoma, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for light, sweet crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange, that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within over two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire, less USO’s expenses.

