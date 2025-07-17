Allworth Financial LP Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Allworth Financial LP cut its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) by 22.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 658 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,499,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,923,000 after buying an additional 389,979 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,135,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,584,000 after buying an additional 601,500 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 2,394,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,646,000 after buying an additional 47,357 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,380,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,654,000 after purchasing an additional 65,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,017,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,635,000 after purchasing an additional 56,255 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $67.52 on Thursday. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $65.71 and a 12-month high of $76.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.72.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

