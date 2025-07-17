Allworth Financial LP Grows Holdings in CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS)

Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 15.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,892 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CMS. Optiver Holding B.V. grew its stake in CMS Energy by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 813 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 51.9% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,118 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CMS opened at $70.70 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. CMS Energy Corporation has a 52 week low of $60.84 and a 52 week high of $76.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.03 and a 200 day moving average of $70.39.

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.03). CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 13.10%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that CMS Energy Corporation will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 2,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.61, for a total value of $161,794.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 69,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,121,121.31. This represents a 3.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CMS. Morgan Stanley set a $71.00 price objective on shares of CMS Energy and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of CMS Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 5th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CMS Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.00.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

