Allworth Financial LP Grows Position in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Free Report) by 99.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,980 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,963 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $163,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Leggett & Platt by 2.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 667,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,281,000 after buying an additional 16,458 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in Leggett & Platt by 55.1% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 106,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 37,715 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Leggett & Platt during the first quarter worth approximately $155,000. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in Leggett & Platt by 65.2% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 43,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 17,335 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Leggett & Platt by 8.9% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 24,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 64.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Leggett & Platt alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LEG has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Leggett & Platt from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 target price (down from $12.00) on shares of Leggett & Platt in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 5th.

Leggett & Platt Price Performance

Shares of LEG stock opened at $9.81 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $6.48 and a twelve month high of $14.24.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Leggett & Platt had a negative net margin of 11.89% and a positive return on equity of 20.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Leggett & Platt Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is presently -5.35%.

About Leggett & Platt

(Free Report)

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding Products, Specialized Products, and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Leggett & Platt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leggett & Platt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.