Allworth Financial LP Grows Stock Position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 17.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 732 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Leidos were worth $107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Leidos by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,450,395 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,225,784,000 after purchasing an additional 84,003 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Leidos by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,393,313 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $487,649,000 after purchasing an additional 27,410 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Leidos by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,630,448 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $378,942,000 after purchasing an additional 682,532 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Leidos by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,901,433 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $273,920,000 after acquiring an additional 155,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Leidos in the 4th quarter worth approximately $266,419,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Leidos alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Gregory R. Dahlberg sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total transaction of $193,187.50. Following the sale, the director owned 20,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,121,137.25. This represents a 5.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LDOS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of Leidos from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Leidos from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Leidos from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Baird R W lowered shares of Leidos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Leidos from $149.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Leidos has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.15.

Get Our Latest Research Report on LDOS

Leidos Stock Up 0.6%

NYSE LDOS opened at $161.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $20.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.64. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $123.62 and a one year high of $202.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $154.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.34.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.50. Leidos had a return on equity of 32.62% and a net margin of 7.87%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 10.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Leidos Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Leidos’s payout ratio is presently 16.10%.

About Leidos

(Free Report)

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LDOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.