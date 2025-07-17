Allworth Financial LP Has $102,000 Stock Holdings in Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF)

Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 28.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Raymond James Financial were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in Raymond James Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new position in Raymond James Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Raymond James Financial by 164.0% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Raymond James Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Raymond James Financial by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Financial Stock Down 0.1%

NYSE RJF opened at $156.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $31.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.02. Raymond James Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $104.24 and a one year high of $174.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Raymond James Financial Dividend Announcement

Raymond James Financial ( NYSE:RJF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Raymond James Financial had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Raymond James Financial, Inc. will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Raymond James Financial’s payout ratio is 19.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RJF has been the subject of several recent research reports. JMP Securities upped their price target on Raymond James Financial from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Raymond James Financial from $136.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Raymond James Financial from $155.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Raymond James Financial from $198.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut Raymond James Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $159.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Raymond James Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 6,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.61, for a total value of $963,227.70. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 74,586 shares in the company, valued at $10,935,053.46. This trade represents a 8.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider James E. Bunn sold 3,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total value of $498,188.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 78,227 shares in the company, valued at $10,677,203.23. This represents a 4.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Raymond James Financial

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

