Allworth Financial LP Has $106,000 Stake in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON)

Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Free Report) by 52.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,363 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 817 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in ON were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its position in ON by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,875,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,581,537,000 after buying an additional 462,738 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of ON by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,378,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,808,000 after purchasing an additional 471,805 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ON by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,361,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,109,000 after purchasing an additional 18,752 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ON in the fourth quarter valued at about $164,574,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of ON by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 2,026,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,013,000 after purchasing an additional 196,270 shares during the last quarter. 36.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ONON shares. UBS Group set a $75.00 price target on ON in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on ON from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. KeyCorp raised their price target on ON from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on ON from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of ON from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ON currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.85.

Shares of ONON opened at $52.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $33.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. On Holding AG has a 12 month low of $34.59 and a 12 month high of $64.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.85.

On Holding AG engages in the development and distribution of sports products such as footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, all-day activities, and tennis. It sells its products worldwide through independent retailers and global distributors, its own online presence, and its own stores.

