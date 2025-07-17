Allworth Financial LP Has $106,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) by 36.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,351 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF were worth $106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VTWO opened at $89.34 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.91. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $69.38 and a one year high of $99.12.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 20th were paid a $0.2498 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 20th.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

