Allworth Financial LP Has $131,000 Stock Holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI)

Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI – Free Report) by 11.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund were worth $131,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 246.2% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 5,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,732 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XML Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $134,000.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Stock Up 0.6%

NYSE:RQI opened at $12.37 on Thursday. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.39 and a twelve month high of $14.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.41.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Dividend Announcement

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 15th.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

