Allworth Financial LP Has $136,000 Position in BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF)

Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF – Free Report) by 98.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 39,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,500 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in BGSF were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tieton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in BGSF by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 623,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,266,000 after purchasing an additional 123,410 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in BGSF by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 424,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 105,699 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in BGSF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 316,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 7,592 shares in the last quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC increased its holdings in BGSF by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 52,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 5,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in BGSF by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 47,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 14,113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BGSF shares. Taglich Brothers raised BGSF from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Roth Mkm lowered their target price on BGSF from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Wall Street Zen assumed coverage on BGSF in a report on Monday, May 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Roth Capital set a $9.00 price target on BGSF in a research note on Thursday, March 20th.

Shares of BGSF stock opened at $6.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $72.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.00 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.16 and a 200-day moving average of $4.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. BGSF, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.91 and a 1-year high of $9.06.

BGSF (NYSE:BGSF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $63.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.00 million. BGSF had a negative return on equity of 3.96% and a negative net margin of 1.22%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BGSF, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

BGSF, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, managed services, and professional workforce solutions in the United States. It operates in two segments, Property Management and Professional. The Property Management segment offers office and maintenance field talent to various apartment communities and commercial buildings.

