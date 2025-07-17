Allworth Financial LP Has $142,000 Stock Holdings in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG)

Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 12.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,519 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Dollar General by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,231,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,913,036,000 after purchasing an additional 160,853 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Dollar General by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,361,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,425,000 after purchasing an additional 118,204 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Dollar General by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,380,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,310,000 after purchasing an additional 821,608 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in Dollar General by 323.1% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,354,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797,776 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Dollar General by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,023,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,451,000 after purchasing an additional 201,386 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Stock Performance

DG stock opened at $112.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $107.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.56. Dollar General Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $66.43 and a fifty-two week high of $126.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.77 billion, a PE ratio of 21.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.31.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.32. Dollar General had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 17.93%. The firm had revenue of $10.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Dollar General Corporation will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 8th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dollar General news, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 1,969 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $222,497.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 46,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,261,619. The trade was a 4.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathleen A. Reardon sold 6,438 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.56, for a total transaction of $718,223.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 41,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,646,027.76. This represents a 13.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “reduce” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Melius Research upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $85.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $93.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.04.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

