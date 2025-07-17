Allworth Financial LP Has $157,000 Stock Position in TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (NYSE:TTE)

Allworth Financial LP lowered its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 50.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,650 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $157,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 121.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,648,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,828,000 after buying an additional 4,189,652 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,685,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,851,000 after buying an additional 1,672,387 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,917,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000,000 after buying an additional 265,251 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,886,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,309,000 after buying an additional 471,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in TotalEnergies by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,859,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,952,000 after purchasing an additional 210,566 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TTE opened at $61.90 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.85. TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR has a 12 month low of $52.78 and a 12 month high of $70.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($0.05). TotalEnergies had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The company had revenue of $47.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. On average, analysts expect that TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 19th were given a $0.7108 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.54%. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TTE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BNP Paribas raised TotalEnergies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on TotalEnergies from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Citigroup raised TotalEnergies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Dbs Bank raised TotalEnergies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.96.

TotalEnergies Profile

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

